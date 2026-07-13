TTD to release October darshan tickets from July 18

CHENNAI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will begin releasing online tickets for various October darshan and Arjitha Seva services at the Tirupati temple from July 18, as part of its monthly booking schedule for devotees.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, TTD said devotees can register online during the specified time slots to participate in the various sevas and obtain darshan permission.
Online booking for Arjitha Sevas, including Suprabatham, Thomala, Archana and Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhanai for October, will open at 10 am on July 18.
Electronic lottery registration for these services will remain open until 10 am on July 20.
Devotees selected through the electronic lottery must pay the prescribed fee between July 20 and July 22 (before 12 noon) to confirm their bookings.
TTD said devotees can book Arjitha Sevas and darshan tickets through the official Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams website.