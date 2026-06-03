TTD ghee adulteration case: ED conducts searches, seizes Rs 60 lakh cash and uncovers assets worth over Rs 45 crore

According to an official press release issued on Wednesday, the searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of several individuals, including Pomil Jain, Vipin Jain, Raju Rajasekaran, Rajesh Mansukhlal Chavda, Apurva Vinaykanth Chavda, Machindra Shantaram Lanke, Ajay Kumar Sugandh, Mahesh Kumar Rohira, and Ashish Agarwal.

During the operations, ED officials seized cash amounting to Rs 60 lakh. Investigators also uncovered investments linked to proceeds of crime (PoC) valued at more than Rs 45 crore, in addition to details of several immovable properties held in the names of the accused and their family members.