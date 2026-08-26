TSYF to observe Anitha’s 9th memorial day on September 1

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Students Youth Federation (TSYF) will observe the ninth memorial day of Anitha, who became a prominent symbol of the State’s anti-NEET movement, at Besant Nagar Beach in Chennai on September 1.
The event is aimed at bringing together organisations, social activists and cinema personalities who participated in the anti-NEET agitation.
Anitha (17), from Kuzhumur in Ariyalur, had scored 1,176 out of 1,200 marks in the Class 12 State board examinations in 2017, with a medical cut-off mark of 196.75. She had approached the Supreme Court seeking an exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET.
However, she could not secure a medical seat under the NEET-based admission system and died by suicide at her home on September 1, 2017. Her death triggered widespread protests across Tamil Nadu and made her a prominent symbol of the State’s anti-NEET movement.
Speaking to reporters at the Chennai Press Club on Wednesday, TSYF functionary Ilaiyaraaja said, “The organisation will observe Anitha’s memorial day at Besant Nagar. It will bring together organisations, social activists and cinema personalities who had participated in the NEET agitation. TSYF has also planned to observe her memorial day in various cities across the State.”
Several TSYF functionaries and Anitha’s brother, Manirathinam, were present at the press meet.