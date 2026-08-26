TSYF to observe Anitha’s 9th memorial day on September 1

The event is aimed at bringing together organisations, social activists and cinema personalities who participated in the anti-NEET agitation.

Anitha (17), from Kuzhumur in Ariyalur, had scored 1,176 out of 1,200 marks in the Class 12 State board examinations in 2017, with a medical cut-off mark of 196.75. She had approached the Supreme Court seeking an exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET.

However, she could not secure a medical seat under the NEET-based admission system and died by suicide at her home on September 1, 2017. Her death triggered widespread protests across Tamil Nadu and made her a prominent symbol of the State’s anti-NEET movement.