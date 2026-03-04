Trust founder cons hundreds of Rs 30L promising cheaper bikes

COIMBATORE: The police in Dharmapuri have launched a manhunt for the founder of a charitable trust accused of duping over a hundred people by promising two-wheelers at heavily subsidised rates.
Based on a complaint filed by R Venkatachalam (37), a driver from Kalasapadi village in Harur, the Sevalaya founder R Iyappan (44), a native of Pudukkottai district, allegedly collected Rs 29.63 lakh from 119 people, mostly tribals, under the pretext of providing them scooters and motorcycles at low cost.
According to police, Iyappan visited Kalasapadi on January 29 and promoted an attractive scheme offering scooters for Rs 10,000 and motorcycles for Rs 20,000. He reportedly assured villagers that the vehicles would be delivered through another firm under the ‘Pudhuvalvu’ scheme on February 22.
Investigators said four individuals from neighbouring Arasanatham village were appointed as agents to canvas and collect money from residents.
Trusting the offer, the complainant, Venkatachalam, paid Rs 10,000 for a scooter. In total, 119 people made payments in cash and through online transfers.
However, when no vehicles were delivered on the promised date, and Iyappan went into hiding, the victims approached the police.
The Harur police registered a case on Tuesday evening and launched a search to trace the accused. Further investigations are under way.