Trust founder cons hundreds of Rs 30L promising cheaper bikes

Based on a complaint filed by R Venkatachalam (37), a driver from Kalasapadi village in Harur, the Sevalaya founder R Iyappan (44), a native of Pudukkottai district, allegedly collected Rs 29.63 lakh from 119 people, mostly tribals, under the pretext of providing them scooters and motorcycles at low cost.

According to police, Iyappan visited Kalasapadi on January 29 and promoted an attractive scheme offering scooters for Rs 10,000 and motorcycles for Rs 20,000. He reportedly assured villagers that the vehicles would be delivered through another firm under the ‘Pudhuvalvu’ scheme on February 22.