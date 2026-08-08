Trust deficit NDA govt trying to evade accountability: CPI leader R Mutharasan

TIRUCHY: The BJP-led NDA government has lost the trust of the people as it has been anti-farmer, anti-labourer and against students and women during its 12 years in power, CPI leader R Mutharasan charged on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a rally against the Union government at Kumbakonam, Mutharasan alleged that the BJP-led government was not ready to run the country democratically and that Parliament was not functioning in accordance with constitutional norms.
“The Home Minister Amit Shah should have taken part in the debate on the attack on students who protested against NEET in Delhi, and he should have responded to the questions raised by the opposition members, but he stayed away. He had neither responded to the charges against the scam at the Ram temple at Ayodhya,” Mutharasan said.
He said the promises made to farmers on remunerative prices had not been fulfilled and cases filed against farmers who protested for their demands had not been withdrawn.
“Unemployment rate has been increasing in the country and prices of essential commodities, including rice, have gone steeply high, but the Union government has no reply nor plan to control them, and the people have lost trust in the BJP,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mutharasan, while acknowledging the financial instability in the State, said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had failed to fulfil the promise of crop loan waiver. He also said women were awaiting the enhanced monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500.
The Chief Minister should immediately convene a meeting of an all-party delegation to discuss the Cauvery issue, he said, stressing that it was not an issue concerning a particular political party but rather the entire state of Tamil Nadu.