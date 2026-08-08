Trust deficit NDA govt trying to evade accountability: CPI leader R Mutharasan

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a rally against the Union government at Kumbakonam, Mutharasan alleged that the BJP-led government was not ready to run the country democratically and that Parliament was not functioning in accordance with constitutional norms.

“The Home Minister Amit Shah should have taken part in the debate on the attack on students who protested against NEET in Delhi, and he should have responded to the questions raised by the opposition members, but he stayed away. He had neither responded to the charges against the scam at the Ram temple at Ayodhya,” Mutharasan said.

He said the promises made to farmers on remunerative prices had not been fulfilled and cases filed against farmers who protested for their demands had not been withdrawn.