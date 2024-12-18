'True face of Sangh Parivar': Thiruma condemns Amit Shah for remarks on Ambedkar

CHENNAI: VCK founder-president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Wednesday denounced Home Minister Amit Shah for his remark that reportedly demeaned the father of the Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar, and said that Savarkar’s descendants had unmasked themselves, revealing the true face of the Sangh Parivar.

He continued in the same vein, questioning how Savarkar's descendants could stomach the entire nation celebrating the revolutionary leader.

Taking to social media to register his condemnation of Shah’s remarks, Thiruma stated that Shah had exposed their frustration, revealing their true feelings by tearing away their veil.

“This is the true face of the Sangh Parivar,” he wrote in a post with the hashtag #AmitShah, who has been facing widespread backlash for his comments in the Rajya Sabha during the debate on the Constitution.

Shah, in a bid to take on Congress, said that it has become a ‘fashion’ to invoke Ambedkar’s name and noted that had they instead invoked God's name, they might have been blessed with a place in heaven.

“The Constitution and Ambedkar are their true enemies. The VCK has exposed this continuously,” said the Chidambaram MP, noting that the Sangh Parivar’s praise for Ambedkar is a ploy to deceive the people.

He further stated that the revolutionary leader Ambedkar would take "Vishwaroopam" to dismantle the Sanatanis.