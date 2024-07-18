True AIADMK cadres longs for all factions merger, says OPS after filing election petition

CHENNAI: The true cadres of AIADMK is longing for the merger of all the factions to together, the fate of AIADMK will be known in few days, said the expelled leader from the party O Panneerselvam (OPS) after filing the election petition challenging the Parliamentary victory of Navas Kani from Ramanathapuram constituency.

On Thursday, OPS came to the Madras High Court with his supporters to file a election petition challenging the election victory of Navas Kani, who contested against him for Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in 2024 election.

OPS who contested as an individual candidate lost his victory to Navas Kani with a huge margin of 1.66 lakh votes.

Raising suspicion in his election defeat OPS filed the election petition.

The OPS also wished VK Sasikala for her political tour across Tamil Nadu, while addressing the media after filing the petition.

AIADMK being apart as several factions is not good for the democratic forces in the State, OPS added.

Similarly, Nainar Nagendran who contested for BJP from Thirunelveli Parliamentary constituency also filed election petition on Thursday challenging the victory of Congress candidate Robert Bruce.

DMDK's late leader Vijayakanth's son Vijayaprabhakaran also filed a election petition against Congress candidate Manickam Tagore.

Both were contested in Virudhunagar Parliamentary election.

Despite both candidates fought very close on the result day for several rounds, Manickam Tagore seized the victory with very thin margin.

None approached EPS to take us back: OPS

Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Thursday said that no one approached AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to take him back in the party. He has set up such a narrative and it is not good for him.

"Who said that we approached Edappadi Palaniswami and appealed to him to take us back. He himself posed such questions and answered them. This is not good for him. Soon this will come to an end, " Panneerselvam said while responding to a question to journalists that AIADMK General Secretary Palaniswami ruled out the possibility of taking OPS, V K Sasikala back into the party. He met the media persons after challenging the results for the Ramathapuram constituency, in which he contested unsuccessfully as an independent candidate, in the LS polls held on April 19.