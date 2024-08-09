Truck runs over man who fell off bike after collision with cow on Kundrathur-Sriperumbudur road

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man was killed in a road accident at Somangalam near Tambaram on Thursday after a truck ran over him when he fell off his bike upon hitting a stray cow.

The deceased, identified as Dharmadurai, a native of Cuddalore, was riding his bike along the Kundrathur-Sriperumbudur road when the accident happened.

After reviewing CCTV footage, the police said that a stray cow had come onto his path, causing his bike to collide with the animal. As a result, the man fell off the vehicle and was run over by a concrete mixer truck which was trailing behind him. Dharmadurai died on the spot.

Tambaram TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) registered a case and moved his body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for a post-mortem exam.

Police arrested the truck driver, K Gopi. A search is on for the owner of the stray cattle.

Meanwhile, an official statement from the Tambaram City Police said that strict action including vehicle seizures is being taken against those who who cause accidents due to rash and negligent driving. Stray cattle owners will face action, too, it added.

The statement also noted that as per instructions from the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, several traffic awareness programs are being conducted regularly for school and college students as well as employees of public institutions to promote road safety awareness and reduce accidents.