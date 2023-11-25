Truck rams two-wheeler in Perambalur, kills newly wed couple

TIRUCHY: A newly wed couple were killed after a truck hit their two-wheeler in Perambalur on Thursday late hours.

The couple, Govindaraj (24) and Renuka (21) from Elambalur in Perambalur, were returning home after participating in a wedding function at Thuraiyur in Tiruchy on Thursday night.

When they were nearing Perambalur Dhanalakshmi College at around 11 pm, a truck that was coming in the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler. Govidaraj died on the spot and Renuka, who sustained severe injury was rushed to Tiruchy GH. However, Renuka succumbed to her injuries despite treatment on Friday early hours. Perambalur police registered a case and are searching for the truck driver, who escaped.