Truck owner’s plaint against toll collection despite vehicle not crossing the stretch

CHENNAI: A businessman filed a complaint against a toll plaza in Sriperumbudur after money got debited from his account while his vehicle reportedly did not cross the toll plaza at all. Madurai Rajan (43) of Aranageri in Sriperumbudur was into the lorry business.

On Tuesday night Rajan parked his truck in Mampakkam SIPCOT. On the same night, he received a text message that his truck had crossed the Sriperumbudur toll booth and Rs 270 was debited from his Fastag bank account. Rajan was shocked to see the message and on Thursday he visited the Sriperumbudur toll booth and inquired with the staff.

While checking the CCTV footage it was found that at the same time when Rajan received the text message, a truck which belongs to a private firm had crossed the toll booth. When Rajan asked the staff for an explanation on how the money got debited for the wrong vehicle, there was reportedly no proper response from them. He later filed a complaint in the Sriperumbudur police station to take action against the toll plaza staff. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.