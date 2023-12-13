Truck laden with empty gas cylinders catches fire on ghat road near Burliar

COIMBATORE: A truck laden with empty LPG cylinders caught fire on Ooty-Mettupalayam Road on Tuesday morning.

The empty cylinders were brought from Coonoor to a godown in Kinathukadavu near Coimbatore to fill them, when tyres of the truck caught fire due to high friction on the ghat road near Burliar around 11 am.

Police said Thiagarajan, who was behind the wheels noticed smoke billowing from the tyres, and stopped the vehicle along the road side.

As a precaution, other vehicles were also stopped on the stretch.

On receiving information, the fire and rescue personnel from Mettupalayam arrived and doused the fire after battling for long. Traffic resumed on the road after more than an hour. As the cylinders on the truck were empty, a major incident was averted in the fire.