Truck into bike near Tiruttani, kills 3-yr-old, father

CHENNAI: A truck rammed into a two-wheeler on Chennai-Tirupati Highway near Tiruttani and killed a girl and seriously injured her father on Friday (July 10) night.
Prabhakaran (30) of Medhinapuram village was returning home with his daughter Keerthi (3) around 8 pm on Friday.
A truck moving in the opposite direction collided with their bike near the Tiruttani Revenue Divisional Office. Residents immediately rushed to the aid of the girl and her father and moved them to the Tiruttani Government Hospital.
Doctors declared Keerthi dead on arrival. Prabhakaran is undergoing treatment for his injuries, police said. Traffic on the highway was disrupted for about an hour following the crash.
The police are verifying CCTV footage from nearby establishments to ascertain the sequence of events. The Tiruttani police have registered a case and are investigating.