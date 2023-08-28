Truck driver held for fatally knocking down gaur near Anaikatti in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A truck driver has been arrested on Sunday for knocking down an Indian gaur in Coimbatore. According to the forest department, two gaurs emerged from the forest area to cross the road near Anaikatti, when a speeding truck driven by G Sakthivel ran over one of them on Saturday night.

“One of the gaurs died on the spot, while the other one managed to escape into the forest area without any injury,” said a forest department staff.

On receiving information, the forest department staff arrived and removed the carcass of the animal from the road. The truck driver has been arrested under Wildlife Protection Act and the truck involved in the mishap has been seized. Further inquiries are on.