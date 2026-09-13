Tamil Nadu

Truck-bike crash kills woman in Chengalpattu

When they were nearing Sothupakkam junction near Chengalpattu, a lorry from behind collided with the bike.
Dead
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CHENGALPATTU: A woman was killed after a truck crashed into her two-wheeler near Sothupakkam junction near Chengalpattu on Friday (September 11) night.

Mohanapriya (36), of Cholavaram in Chengalpattu, was returning from Chennai to her home on a motorcycle with her two children.

Dead
She came to Chennai from Kumbakonam in search of a job. Speeding lorry snuffed the dream

When they were nearing Sothupakkam junction near Chengalpattu, a lorry from behind collided with the bike.

Mohanapriya lost control and fell, suffering serious injuries and died on the spot. The two children survived with minor injuries.

accident
Chengalpattu
truck
Bike
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