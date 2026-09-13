Truck-bike crash kills woman in Chengalpattu

CHENGALPATTU: A woman was killed after a truck crashed into her two-wheeler near Sothupakkam junction near Chengalpattu on Friday (September 11) night.
Mohanapriya (36), of Cholavaram in Chengalpattu, was returning from Chennai to her home on a motorcycle with her two children.
When they were nearing Sothupakkam junction near Chengalpattu, a lorry from behind collided with the bike.
Mohanapriya lost control and fell, suffering serious injuries and died on the spot. The two children survived with minor injuries.