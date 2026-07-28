Trouble for DMK leader Vaithilingam as Chennai court allows DVAC to reopen bribery probe

The ED challenged the closure report earlier filed by the DVAC in a case alleging that Vaithilingam, in his capacity as ex-officio chairman of the CMDA, received a bribe of Rs 27.90 crore from Shriram Properties and Infrastructure for granting planning permission for 1,453 additional dwelling units at a project in Perungalathur. The complaint was originally lodged by Arappor Iyakkam in 2022.

Based on the corruption case, the ED registered a money laundering case and subsequently filed a prosecution complaint before the Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). But after Vaithilingam joined the DMK in January this year, the DVAC filed a closure report citing lack of sufficient evidence.

The ED contended that the closure report overlooked crucial evidence and a documented money trail, and sought further investigation. Following the change of government in Tamil Nadu, the DVAC sought permission to withdraw the closure report and reopen the investigation, which the court has now allowed.