'Trisha Welfare Association' posters target AIADMK leader Udhayakumar

MADURAI: The controversy surrounding actor Trisha's alleged political entry has taken a fresh turn, with another poster appearing across Madurai city on Tuesday condemning former AIADMK Minister RB Udhayakumar for his remarks against TVK leader Vijay and actor Trisha.
The poster, put up in the name of the Madurai District Trisha Welfare Association, carries the message, “Strong condemnation of former Minister RB Udhayakumar's speech.”
It says that making remarks with the intention of demeaning the relationship between Vijay and Trisha was highly condemnable.
The development came after Udhayakumar, while addressing an AIADMK Jayalalithaa Peravai meeting in Thoothukudi on 8th August, took a dig at Vijay and referred to Trisha while speaking about the TVK.
Udhayakumar said, “Vijay, a trouser-clad boy who was born only yesterday, is trying to usurp and destroy the AIADMK. AIADMK cadres have risen in anger. If anyone tries to destroy the AIADMK, their entire lineage will be ruined.”
He also said that when the issue of Cauvery water was raised, party cadres (TVK) would retort, “Cauvery? What water? Who was it that spoke about our sister-in-law Trisha?”
Following his remarks, Arun Kumar, treasurer of the Thoothukudi suburban district unit of the TVK, filed a petition with Thoothukudi District Superintendent of Police Sivaprasad on 10th August, seeking action against Udhayakumar for allegedly making derogatory and insulting remarks about the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.
Against this backdrop, the Trisha Welfare Association has put up the latest posters. “We cannot tolerate anyone speaking wrongly about her. If you cross the line, we will be forced to stage massive protests across the State,” the poster says. It ends with the slogan, “Women are the eyes of our country.”
The poster features a picture of Trisha holding a microphone and raising her left hand. It is the second poster to have appeared in Madurai this month in the name of the Trisha Welfare Association.
An earlier poster, put up on August 3, claimed that the temple city was “the soil where every political party has its roots” and described the Trisha Welfare Association as “the first one recognised by the Tamil Nadu Government.”
The earlier poster bears registration number 53/2026, but does not mention the names or designations of the association's office-bearers. The latest poster bears registration number TNVL-TV 50-22-00090, but also does not identify any office-bearers.
So far, there has been no official confirmation as to whether the association was formed with the actor's consent.