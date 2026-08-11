'Trisha Welfare Association' posters target AIADMK leader Udhayakumar

The poster, put up in the name of the Madurai District Trisha Welfare Association, carries the message, “Strong condemnation of former Minister RB Udhayakumar's speech.”

It says that making remarks with the intention of demeaning the relationship between Vijay and Trisha was highly condemnable.

The development came after Udhayakumar, while addressing an AIADMK Jayalalithaa Peravai meeting in Thoothukudi on 8th August, took a dig at Vijay and referred to Trisha while speaking about the TVK.

Udhayakumar said, “Vijay, a trouser-clad boy who was born only yesterday, is trying to usurp and destroy the AIADMK. AIADMK cadres have risen in anger. If anyone tries to destroy the AIADMK, their entire lineage will be ruined.”