Trisha fans' posters create political buzz in Madurai

MADURAI: Speculation over actor Trisha's possible political entry resurfaced in Madurai after members of a newly formed Trisha Welfare Association plastered posters across the city, fuelling fresh political buzz.
The posters proclaim, "Madurai is the first soil where every political party begins," and go on to state that the association has the blessings of Mother Madurai Meenakshi.
The posters also describe the Trisha Welfare Association as "the first association recognised by the Tamil Nadu Government" and prominently feature a smiling photograph of the actor at the centre.
Trisha's frequent public appearances with Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, including her attendance at his swearing-in ceremony following the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) performance in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, fuelled speculation on social media about her possible entry into politics. However, the actor has publicly denied any affiliation with the TVK.
Against this backdrop, a Trisha Welfare Association has been formed for the first time in Madurai. Members of the association have pasted posters across the city indirectly inviting the actor to enter politics.
Although the posters carry the registration number No. 53/2026, they do not mention the names or designations of the office-bearers of the association. Instead, they feature photographs of around seven men dressed in white shirts, apparently indicating that they are the organisers of the association.
There is no visible display of the TVK's party symbol or flag colours on the posters, although the background is predominantly red. An emblem featuring freedom fighter Veeramangai Velu Nachiyar appears at the centre of the poster.
When contacted Madurai South District Vijay Fans Mandram President and TVK MLA SR Thangapandi for his comment, the MLA claimed he is not aware of this.
Madurai has historically been associated with the growth of fan club movements for several Tamil film actors. The Makkal Thalaivan Rajinikanth Thalaimai Narpani Mandram, regarded as one of Rajinikanth's earliest fan clubs, was started in Madurai in 1977.
The city has also played a significant role in Tamil Nadu politics. DMDK founder Vijayakanth launched his party in Madurai in 2006, while TVK founder Joseph Vijay held his first major political conference in the city.