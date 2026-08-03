Trisha fans' posters create political buzz in Madurai

The posters proclaim, "Madurai is the first soil where every political party begins," and go on to state that the association has the blessings of Mother Madurai Meenakshi.

The posters also describe the Trisha Welfare Association as "the first association recognised by the Tamil Nadu Government" and prominently feature a smiling photograph of the actor at the centre.

Trisha's frequent public appearances with Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, including her attendance at his swearing-in ceremony following the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) performance in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, fuelled speculation on social media about her possible entry into politics. However, the actor has publicly denied any affiliation with the TVK.

Against this backdrop, a Trisha Welfare Association has been formed for the first time in Madurai. Members of the association have pasted posters across the city indirectly inviting the actor to enter politics.

Although the posters carry the registration number No. 53/2026, they do not mention the names or designations of the office-bearers of the association. Instead, they feature photographs of around seven men dressed in white shirts, apparently indicating that they are the organisers of the association.

There is no visible display of the TVK's party symbol or flag colours on the posters, although the background is predominantly red. An emblem featuring freedom fighter Veeramangai Velu Nachiyar appears at the centre of the poster.