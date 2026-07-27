Tripura duo uses novel glue method to steal money from ATMs, held

CHENNAI: The city police arrested two persons who used a novel method of stealing from ATM machines wherein they stuck a sticky substance in the mouth of the cash dispenser at a kiosk near Puzhal and stole Rs 30,000 belonging to several customers.
The Puzhal police registered a case based on a complaint from Indian Bank's Vinayagapuram branch manager Vijaya Lakshmi. According to the complaint, on June 23, a customer tried to withdraw Rs 20,000 from the bank ATM at Kalpalayam in Puzhal. Though cash was not dispensed, the customer received an SMS informing the debit.
During inspection with technical experts, the police found that unknown persons had pasted a sticker inside the cash slot. After customers left assuming the machine was faulty, the accused would remove the sticker and take the cash.
Based on CCTV footage, a police team identified and arrested the accused, Rajib Alam (30) and Niyazuddin (22) both from Tripura, on Saturday. Probe revealed that the duo had stolen over Rs 30,000 from ATMs using this method.
The police said the duo also face a similar case at Cholavaram police station. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Stolen money worth Rs 10,000 was recovered from the accused.