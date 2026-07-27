Tripura duo uses novel glue method to steal money from ATMs, held

The Puzhal police registered a case based on a complaint from Indian Bank's Vinayagapuram branch manager Vijaya Lakshmi. According to the complaint, on June 23, a customer tried to withdraw Rs 20,000 from the bank ATM at Kalpalayam in Puzhal. Though cash was not dispensed, the customer received an SMS informing the debit.

During inspection with technical experts, the police found that unknown persons had pasted a sticker inside the cash slot. After customers left assuming the machine was faulty, the accused would remove the sticker and take the cash.