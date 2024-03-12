Triple murder case haunts cops after 16 yrs as SC directs CBI to inquire flaws in probe

CHENNAI: Nearly 16 years after the triple murder of former chairman of Tamil Nadu Minerals Ltd (TAMIN), his wife and servant-maid on the night of 19 November 2008 at their house in Ashok Nagar, Supreme Court has now cleared the decks for a CBI probe into the case, putting cops in a soup.

The SC has directed the central agency to probe flaws on part of those who investigated the case. “Let the CBI conduct the investigation as directed by the High Court,” said the apex court and ordered it to conduct on two counts: One, regarding the commission of crime and second, regarding the involvement of the investigating officer in opening the lockers of the deceased, without following due modalities.

SC order was issued on an appeal by city cops against HC order directing a CBI probe into the triple murder case. HC ordered a CBI probe based on a petition filed by one of the accused Udhyakumar.

Apart from Udhyakumar three more suspects–Mohandas, Mohamed Yassin and Sathyabama–were arrested by the police for the murder of retired TAMIN chairman Saravanan, his wife Kasthuri and maid Anbarasi. Another accused named Sathish–husband of Sathyabama–had committed suicide during the probe. Sathish was part-time driver at the house.

The former TAMIN chairman was found dead in the kitchen, while Kasthuri’s body was on the bed and Anbarasi was lying dead near the bedroom. While ordering a CBI probe, the HC in 2014 had wondered why the state had not initiated prosecution against investigating officers and officers of banks where the deceased had lockers which were opened by IOs without any authority or due process.

The state claimed that norms generally followed for opening lockers were followed in the triple murder case. But the SC noted that the question still remains as to why the lockers opened and why no entry was made by the IO in the case diary.