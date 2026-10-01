Tripartite meet on Annamalai University staff's long-pending demands

CHENNAI: A tripartite meeting was convened at the Secretariat on Wednesday between the Higher Education Department, Annamalai University administration and the university employees, focussing on the ongoing crisis over long-pending pension benefits, pay arrears, promotions and other service-related issues.
The Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan chaired the meeting, along with Higher Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, Directorate of Technical Education Commissioner Rathinasamy and representatives of Annamalai University employees.
The employees sought the release of retirement benefits to pensioners and families of pensioners, besides implementation of the Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme (TAPS) for eligible employees.
They also sought the release of pending arrears under the Seventh Pay Commission, which remains a major pay-related issue for the university employees.
Pending promotions for teaching and non-teaching staff were also discussed, with the employees urging the government to take steps to clear the backlog.
The representatives further sought the release of pending PhD incentive amounts for teachers. Other demands included enhancement of the gratuity ceiling and encashment benefits for earned leave.
The government officials discussed the demands raised by the employees and the steps required to address these issues.