Tripartite meet on Annamalai University staff's long-pending demands

The Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan chaired the meeting, along with Higher Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, Directorate of Technical Education Commissioner Rathinasamy and representatives of Annamalai University employees.

The employees sought the release of retirement benefits to pensioners and families of pensioners, besides implementation of the Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme (TAPS) for eligible employees.

They also sought the release of pending arrears under the Seventh Pay Commission, which remains a major pay-related issue for the university employees.

Pending promotions for teaching and non-teaching staff were also discussed, with the employees urging the government to take steps to clear the backlog.