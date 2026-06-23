Trio robs gold chain from corpse in Coimbatore burial ground

Nagaraj (60), a fish vendor from Sowripalayam, died on June 6 following a brief illness. His body was buried the next day by family members at the burial ground in the same neighbourhood.

According to family members, Nagaraj was particularly fond of a gold chain with a fish-shaped pendant, which he regularly wore. As a mark of sentiment, the family decided not to remove the ornament before burial and interred him with the chain.

When his son Venkatesh Kumar and their relatives went to the burial ground to perform the 16th day rituals, they were shocked to find that the soil around the grave had been disturbed and appeared to have recently been dug up.