Trio held in Tirupattur for possession of 20 kg ganja worth Rs 2.50 lakh

TIRUPATTUR: Kandli police in Tirupattur district seized 20 kilos ganja valued at Rs 2.50 lakh following the arrest of three persons at Gajjalnaikanpatti on Saturday morning.

The arrest followed the police stopping a car on suspicion during a routine vehicle check. Cops found contraband and arrested trio were identified as Chandru (24), Chandraprakash (22) and Aakash (19), all residents of Krishnagiri district. They were arrested and the ganja along with the car used to smuggle it were seized. A case has been registered.