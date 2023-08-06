Trichy, Sivagangai, Mayiladuthurai get new SPs in latest reshuffle

CHENNAI: Salem Superintendent of Police (SP), R Sivakumar and S P Lavanya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South, Salem City who were at loggerheads according to various reports were shunted out of the region on Saturday in the latest round of reshuffle of police officers in the state.

While Sivakumar is posted as SP, Idol Wing- CID, Chennai replacing S Sakthi Ganesan, SP Lavanya is posted as SP/Principal, Police training college, Chennai, replacing S Chandramouli who has been posted as DCP (Headquarters), Salem City.

S Sakthi Ganesan is posted as SP/Assistant Inspector General of Police, High court cases monitoring cell.

T Nagar DCP A K Arun Kabilan is the new SP, Salem while M Rajarajan, DCP, High court security, Greater Chennai Police is the nee DCP (south), Salem City.

Few weeks ago, the Salem range DIG had issued a memo to Salem SP R Sivakumar seeking a response on the harassment allegations laid against him by DCP Lavanya, according to police sources. The SP had uploaded a status message on his Whatsapp naming the female officer and claimed that she was making moves through backchannels to get posting as Salem SP.

Apart from Salem, Trichy, Sivagangai and Mayiladuthurai districts too got new SP in the latest reshuffle.

Dr R V Varun Kumar, SP, Enforcement, South Zone, Madurai is posted as SP, Trichy replacing Sujit Kumar who will take up Varun’s posting.

B K Aravind, DCP (north), Madurai City is posted as SP, Sivagangai replacing S Selvaraj who is posted as Deputy Director, Tamil Nadu Police Academy, Vandalur in the place of Dr Deepa Sathiyan who will be taking over as DCP, (L & O), Pallikaranai, Tambaram City.

K Meena, serving as DCP in Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) is posted as SP, Mayiladuthurai.