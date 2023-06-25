Trichy accident: Stalin announces solatium of ₹2 Lakh

Begin typing your search...

Five people were killed and 43 persons were injured in a road accident involving a mofussil bus of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and a car on the Trichy-Dindigul national highway (NH) near Manapparai in Trichy district on Sunday evening.

ByDTNEXT Bureau|25 Jun 2023
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the families who lost their kin in Tiruchirappalli road accident.

Five occupants of the car identified as P Nagarathinam, 36, M Muthamilselvan, 48, G Manikandan, 25, R Ayyappan, 20, and S Dheenadayalan 20, were killed on the spot.

''I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and friends,'' Stalin said in a release and directed the officials to pay Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

DTNEXT Bureau

