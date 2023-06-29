Tributes paid to Field Marshal Manekshaw on 15th death anniv

COIMBATORE: A wreath laying ceremony was organised by Madras Regimental Center (MRC) and Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington in Nilgiris district to commemorate the 15th death anniversary of Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw.



On behalf of the tri-services fraternity, Lieutenant General Virendra Vats, Commandant DSSC laid a wreath at the final resting place of the revered soldier at Parsi Zoroastrian Cemetery, Udhagamandalam, said a statement.



Manekshaw, who took over as Chief of Army Staff on January 8, 1969, had successfully crafted India’s greatest military triumph by leading the Indian Army into 1971 Operations which resulted in the liberation of Bangladesh within a short duration of 13 days.



He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 1972. In recognition of his outstanding contribution to the armed forces and the nation, he was elevated to the rank of Field Marshal on 15 January 1973. He breathed his last on 27 June, 2008.

