Tribunal awards Rs 24 lakh compensation to kin of tanker driver killed in 2010 accident

The offending truck's insurance company had contested the claim, arguing that the petition was filed in 2020 for the accident in 2010 and was thus barred by limitation. It also alleged negligence on the tanker driver's part for hitting the truck from behind.

However, MACT member R V Mohite, in the order passed on March 5, dismissed these contentions.

Citing Supreme Court precedents, the tribunal noted that the 2019 amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act (imposing a six-month limit for filing claims) does not have a retrospective effect on accidents occurring before April 2022.

The incident dates back to April 18, 2010, when Firoz Siddik Ahamad Shaikh (alias Khan) was driving a chemical tanker towards Jhansi.

A truck ahead applied brakes abruptly without any signal near Kalamb village at Shahapur on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Maharashtra's Thane district. The tanker rammed into the truck, causing the hazardous cargo to ignite. Shaikh sustained burn injuries and died the same day.