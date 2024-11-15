Tribals treated as mere vote bank before 2014 says Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi on Friday took a dig at the Congress-led INDIA bloc parties saying that before 2014 (obviously referring to the Congress-led UPA regimes), tribes were only used by politicians for vote bank politics.

Delivering a keynote address at the Tribal Pride Day and Jharkhand State Foundation Day celebration at Raj Bhavan here, Governor Ravi said, "Until 10 years ago, tribal people were only used by politicians for vote bank politics. Before 2014, the tribes didn’t have Aadhaar or bank accounts." After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, all these became available to the tribal people, he added.

Expressing his agony, Ravi said, "77 years have passed since the Independence of the country. However, the living standards of tribals have not improved to any great extent."

"Tribes are one of us. 63,000 tribal villages remain without road access and technologies. Although this cannot be accepted overnight, I hope that these amenities will be available to them within a few years under PM Modi's regime," he said.

Urges perception change on tribals

Urging that tribals should be given all the help they need, Governor Ravi said, "we are not born with clothes. It is shameful to have a look of disdain for tribal over their dress," Ravi said.

"Basic requirements such as opening a bank account, providing Aadhaar, gas connection, roads, electricity, and mobile facility should be given priority. When India becomes Viksit Bharat in 2047, everything will be available to everyone, including tribals," added Ravi.