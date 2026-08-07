Tribal woman injured in wild elephant attack near Kotagiri; locals stage stir

Alerted by her cries for help, nearby residents rushed to the spot and managed to chase the elephant away. Kavitha sustained severe injuries in the attack and was initially taken to the Kotagiri Government Hospital. After receiving first aid, she was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Udhagamandalam (Ooty), where she is undergoing treatment.

The incident triggered outrage among residents, who attempted to stage a road blockade, alleging that recurring human-wildlife conflict has become a serious threat to people living in forest-fringe villages.