Tribal woman injured in wild elephant attack near Kotagiri; locals stage stir

COIMBATORE: A 45-year-old tribal woman was seriously injured after a wild elephant attacked her while she was waiting for a government bus near Kotagiri in the Nilgiris district on Friday, triggering protests by villagers over the growing human-wildlife conflict in the region. The victim, Kavitha, wife of Rangasamy and a resident of Anthiyarai tribal village near Sholurmattam, was waiting at a bus stop when a wild elephant suddenly emerged from the adjoining forest and charged at her.
Alerted by her cries for help, nearby residents rushed to the spot and managed to chase the elephant away. Kavitha sustained severe injuries in the attack and was initially taken to the Kotagiri Government Hospital. After receiving first aid, she was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Udhagamandalam (Ooty), where she is undergoing treatment.
The incident triggered outrage among residents, who attempted to stage a road blockade, alleging that recurring human-wildlife conflict has become a serious threat to people living in forest-fringe villages.
Police personnel from Sholurmattam and forest department officials rushed to the spot and held discussions with the protesting villagers.
During the talks, residents demanded regular forest patrols, particularly during the morning and evening hours when plantation workers and schoolchildren travel through the area. They also urged the local panchayat to repair and maintain non-functional streetlights, saying improved lighting would enhance public safety and help reduce encounters with wild animals.