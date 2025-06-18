Tribal woman dies as tree falls on hut in Coonoor

COIMBATORE: A 50-year-old tribal woman died after a huge tree collapsed on her hut near Coonoor in the Nilgiris on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased as Mallika (50), wife of Kumar, from the Sembakarai tribal hamlet in Burliyar Panchayat. “She was having lunch when a tree got uprooted and fell on her hut. She died on the spot,” police said.

Coonoor police rushed to the spot and sent Mallika’s body for a post-mortem at Coonoor GH. Multiple incidents of tree falls were reported over the last few days in the hill district due to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, as rains receded, most of the tourist spots under the control of the forest department were reopened for tourists on Wednesday.