Tribal welfare dept implements English language programme for 131 residential schools in 9 dists

CHENNAI: To enhance the English-speaking skills of students in Government Tribal Residential (GTR) schools, the Tribal Welfare department recently launched an English project at 131 GTRs in nine districts of Tamil Nadu.

Through this initiative, as many as 6,500 students at GTRs are expected to be benefitted in Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Trichy, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakuruchi, Tirupatthur and Dharmapuri districts.

The primary goal of this initiative is to revamp the ways in which the English language is learned in class. For this, students will be taught the subject through practical ways such as music, storytelling and mime.

The Tribal Welfare department along with Karadi Path Education Company, a private entity has unveiled the project through G Laxmi Priya, secretary of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department at GTR higher secondary school, Pattaraikadu, Thirvannamalai alongside S Annadurai, director of Tribal Welfare.

"The English project focusses on strengthening educational institutions and also aims to make a difference in the lives of 6,500 students and 250 teachers across the backward blocks of TN. To strengthen the project, Joyful English app is also being created exclusively for the teachers to learn and teach the students through mime, music and storytelling, " stated the press note by the education company.

Meanwhile, the director Annadurai has urged teachers to use this learning opportunity to enhance the English language skills of their students.