Tribal, SC children visit city colleges to inspire higher education dreams

CHENNAI: In an initiative aimed at encouraging children from marginalised communities to pursue higher education, students from five tribal and one Scheduled Caste (SC) community of Chengalpattu were taken on an educational exposure visit to colleges in Chennai.
The visit was designed by Thozhamai Trust to motivate students to see college education as an achievable goal and to help them develop aspirations for their future.
The programme brought 39 children from six villages in Chengalpattu, giving many of them an opportunity to experience a collegiate environment and learn about the educational opportunities available after completing school.
They visited college campuses, interacted with faculty members and students, and learned about various undergraduate courses, admission pathways, campus facilities and career opportunities. They were also introduced to the importance of continuing their education beyond school and the possibilities that a college degree can create.
A member of Thozhamai Trust said that such exposure was particularly important for children from tribal and socially disadvantaged communities, where limited access to information and role models can affect participation in higher education.
“The initiative sought to broaden their horizons, build confidence and encourage them to complete school and eventually enrol in colleges and pursue higher education,” added Prabhakaran, project coordinator, Thozhamai Trust.