Tribal, SC children visit city colleges to inspire higher education dreams

The visit was designed by Thozhamai Trust to motivate students to see college education as an achievable goal and to help them develop aspirations for their future.

The programme brought 39 children from six villages in Chengalpattu, giving many of them an opportunity to experience a collegiate environment and learn about the educational opportunities available after completing school.

They visited college campuses, interacted with faculty members and students, and learned about various undergraduate courses, admission pathways, campus facilities and career opportunities. They were also introduced to the importance of continuing their education beyond school and the possibilities that a college degree can create.