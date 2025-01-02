Tribal man killed in elephant attack in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A wild elephant attack claimed its first life this year; a 51-year-old tribal man in Neelampathi village near Karamadai in Coimbatore on Wednesday night.

The deceased, S Ponnusamy, who was unmarried, was asleep in his hut on Wednesday night when the dreadful incident happened.

“A lone elephant strayed out of the forest and damaged his hut in search of food and attacked him to death on the spot. The animal retrieved into the forest after neighbouring villagers scared it away by making a loud noise,” said a forest department staff.

On receiving information, the police from Karamadai station rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem at Mettupalayam Government Hospital.

As Neelampathi village is located adjoining the forest area, wild animals make frequent visits. Following this incident, the forest department has enhanced monitoring to prevent further intrusions.

Meanwhile, a herd of seven elephants including a calf have been camping along Coonoor-Mettupalayam Road near the Marapalam area. In view of elephant movement, the forest department has cautioned vehicle riders not to stop by to take photos and selfies. Also, pilgrims taking ‘padayatra’ to Palani hill shrine were advised against venturing into the forest area along the hill stretch.