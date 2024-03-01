Trend ‘Get out Modi’, on social media, says Udhay

COIMBATORE: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday asked party functionaries to trend ‘Get out Modi’ on social media.

“Just like how ‘Go Back Modi’ was trended in social media during the last Assembly polls, ‘Get out Modi’ should be trended for this ensuing Lok Sabha polls,” he said while addressing functionaries of the party’s IT wing in Coimbatore.

Further, Udhayanidhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi who did not turn up during cyclones may visit Tamil Nadu even twice a week hereafter in view of polls. “The BJP is betraying people by doing politics on lies,” he said.

Taking a dig at Modi for hailing former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the Minister wondered, “Doesn’t he know, Jayalalithaa was convicted for corruption and had gone to prison not once, but several times. He is the only Prime Minister, who claims to eliminate corruption by praising a person convicted for corruption,” he said while also referring to BJP’s corruption exposed in the CAG report to the tune of Rs 7.5 lakh crore. Stating that many who proclaimed to eliminate DMK have disappeared since 1949, he dared that none can do anything to DMK. “AIADMK is the state team of BJP and BJP is the national team of AIADMK. Hence AIADMK leaders have so far not opened their mouth against Governor RN Ravi,” he said.

Earlier, he issued appointment orders to 1,725 college students trained under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme in Coimbatore. “So far, 28 lakh students have been benefited under the scheme. The scheme started in engineering colleges has been extended to government arts and science colleges, polytechnic colleges,” he said.