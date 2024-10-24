Trek along these 40 green trails in Tamil Nadu!

CHENNAI: Are you a nature lover looking for your next new adventure in the wilderness? Well, look no further. The Tamil Nadu government has launched 40 trekking trails across the state under Trek Tamil Nadu, a unique eco-tourism project.

Launched by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday, Trek Tamil Nadu is a joint venture by the State Forest Department and the Tamil Nadu Wilderness Experiences Corporation. The initiative aims to promote trekking activities in forest and wildlife areas of the state in a responsible manner, while also supporting local communities, a department release said.

As part of the initiative, a comprehensive list of 40 curated trekking trails (in the first phase) has been put together, covering 14 districts and 18 forest divisions across Tamil Nadu including picturesque locations in the Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, and Kanniyakumari.

To enhance the experience, 300 local guides from 50 village communities have been selected to lead the treks, who will share their local wisdom and also ensure a safe adventure. They have all undergone professional training in jungle etiquette, first aid, and local biodiversity, the release added.

Can everyone participate in the trek?

Whether you are a seasoned hiker or a beginner, there are options for everyone. The treks are categorised by three levels of difficulty: easy, moderate, and tough, based on distance, duration, and terrain.

Those above 18 years of age can book the treks while those younger can participate with parental consent letters.

Where can we book?

You can book your trek to the destination of your choice on the official website: www.trektamilnadu.com. The site has photos of trails, a 3D animated map, do’s and don'ts, FAQs, and more.

The trekking trails

Nilgiris district: Cairn Hill (easy), Longwood shola (easy), Karikayur to Porivarai Rock Painting (moderate), Karikayur to Rangasamy Peak (tough), Parsonvalley to Mukurthihut (tough), Avalanche – Kolaribetta (tough), Avalanche (Cauliflower shola) – Kolaribetta (moderate), Avalanche – Devarbetta (tough), Gene pool (easy), Needle rock (tough)

Coimbatore district: Manam bolly (easy), Topslip – Pandaravarai (tough), Aliyar (Canal bank) (moderate), Sadivayal – Siruvani (moderate), Sembukarai – Perumalmudi (moderate), Vellingiri Hill (tough), Baraliyar (easy)

Tiruppur district: Chinnar Check post – Kottar (easy)

Kanniyakumari district: Kalikesam – Balamore (moderate), Injikadavu (moderate)

Tirunelveli district: Karaiyar – Moolakasam (moderate), Kallar – Korakkanatharkoil (tough)

Tenkasi district: Courtallam – Shenbagadevi falls (easy), Theerthaparai (easy)

Theni district: Chinna Suruli – Thenpalani (moderate), Karaparai (moderate), Kurangani – Sambalaru (moderate)

Virudhunagar district: Shenbagathoppu – W Pudhupatti (moderate)

Madurai district: Kutladampatti Falls – Thadagai trail (moderate)

Dindigul district: Vattakanal – Vellagavi (tough), Solar Observatory – Gundar Zero Point (moderate), Zero – Point – Karunkajam Falls (easy)

Krishnagiri district: Guthirayan Peak (tough), Aiyur – Sami Lake (easy)

Salem district: Kurumbapatti Zoo – Gundur (moderate), Kondappanaikanpatti – Gundur (Tough), Nagalur –Sanniyasimalai Peak (easy)

Tirupattur district: Yelagiri – Swamimalai (easy), Jalagamparai (moderate)

Tiruvallur district: Gudiyam Caves (easy)

