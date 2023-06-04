'Trees should not be cut without Green Committee's consent'

CHENNAI: While hearing a case pertaining to cutting trees for construction in Mailam in Villupuram district, the Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) reiterated that trees should be cut without permission of Green Committee.

Applicant named Sudhakar approached the Tribunal saying that one hectare of land in Mailam village is grown up with old yielding tamarind trees. Though the land belongs to the government, the applicant expressed his apprehension that the old trees are being cut to construct the commercial complex by Sivagnana Balaiya Swamigal Thirumadam.

Based on this, the Tribunal directed Villupuram District collector to file a report as to whom the land belongs to, what is the project for construction intended to be brought up there, how many trees are there in the said land and whether the trees are required to be cut and if required, whether they have obtained the consent from the Green Committee.

The Government Pleader is also directed to inform the officials that without ensuring the above particulars and getting consent from the Green Committee, trees should not be cut, the order said.