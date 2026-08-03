'Water has nowhere to go': CEA urges for higher FSI to prevent floods, droughts

Addressing the CII Infrastructure Summit, Nageswaran said India is increasingly witnessing floods and droughts in the same State within a year. "Volatility, and not scarcity, is the new enemy of economic activity," he said, stressing that water infrastructure should be planned, built and financed just like roads and power.

He called for creating a comprehensive water buffer through greater storage capacity, groundwater recharge, wastewater reuse, desalination in coastal regions, and watershed management inland. "Water security is not a sector sitting beside agriculture, industry and health; it sits underneath all of this," he said.

Linking urban planning with water management, the CEA said India's low FSI limits compared with global cities have forced urban sprawl instead of vertical growth. As cities expand outward, he said, land becomes scarcer and more expensive, pushing development onto ecologically sensitive areas such as old tanks, lakes and filled-up ponds.

"When we cannot build upward, we spread outward. Every square metre of built space ends up carrying more land beneath it," he said.

The loss of traditional waterbodies and catchments, he added, leaves cities vulnerable to flooding during heavy rains while reducing their ability to store water during dry spells.