Treat police officials with respect: Public Prosecutor

CHENNAI: The State Public Prosecutor (SPP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah urged the government advocates and prosecutors to treat police officials with respect. SPP, in his communication, said that a flaw in investigation need not become a reason for a prosecutor to treat police personnel unfairly.



"It had come to my notice that a few public prosecutors treated police personnel, who approached them for instructions in various criminal cases, shabbily, and used abusive words", said SPP in his communication addressed to the government advocates, prosecutors and law officers of the Madras High Court and Madurai Bench as well as all district courts spread across Tamil Nadu.

The SPP also insisted upon giving of due respect to the law enforcers, and treating them humanely.

SPP also requested the law officers to ensure that the police personnel, attending the law offices, are properly seated and they shall not be differentiated by the post they hold.

Justice could be upheld, and the common man could be protected from criminals, only if the police and the public prosecutors worked in tandem, said the SPP.

The primary duty of the prosecutors was to assist the courts in rendering justice, this duty could not be performed effectively without necessary instructions from the police personnel concerned, read the communication.