Treat passengers with courtesy, or face action, minister Vijay Tamilan Parthiban tells transport staff

At a meeting with drivers and conductors at the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) headquarters, the minister directed them to treat passengers with courtesy, patience and friendliness.

“Buses must also be kept clean, and stop at designated bus stops. Passengers must be picked up and dropped off safely. Employees should not refuse passengers or force them to get off midway,” he said. “Show special consideration to women, senior citizens, students, persons with disabilities, trans persons and patients.”

Complaints received through petitions, telephone calls and social media platforms must be promptly investigated by the concerned branch and regional managers and the grievance redressal wings of the transport corporations. Disciplinary action would be initiated under the applicable service rules if the allegations were established. Officials were also instructed to obtain government approval wherever required.