Treat passengers with courtesy, or face action, minister Vijay Tamilan Parthiban tells transport staff

CHENNAI: With complaints against the behaviour of state transport corporation employees continuing to surface, transport minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban on Tuesday warned drivers and conductors of disciplinary action if allegations of rude behaviour, refusal to board passengers or forcing them to alight midway were substantiated.
At a meeting with drivers and conductors at the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) headquarters, the minister directed them to treat passengers with courtesy, patience and friendliness.
“Buses must also be kept clean, and stop at designated bus stops. Passengers must be picked up and dropped off safely. Employees should not refuse passengers or force them to get off midway,” he said. “Show special consideration to women, senior citizens, students, persons with disabilities, trans persons and patients.”
Complaints received through petitions, telephone calls and social media platforms must be promptly investigated by the concerned branch and regional managers and the grievance redressal wings of the transport corporations. Disciplinary action would be initiated under the applicable service rules if the allegations were established. Officials were also instructed to obtain government approval wherever required.
“Branch managers, regional managers and general managers must intensify field-level monitoring of bus operations and employee conduct. Drivers and conductors should be given periodic training and counselling to improve their interaction with passengers,” he added.
With special buses being operated during festivals and consecutive holidays, employees deployed on these services must stay only in the rest rooms provided at the respective bus terminals. They should not stay elsewhere or sleep inside buses. He assured employees that basic facilities would be provided and their demands addressed in phases.
“Specialist counsellors would also provide mental health counselling to drivers and conductors across all transport corporations. Senior officials should periodically counsel employees,” the minister stated.
The government had disbursed Rs 167.12 crore as Deepavali bonus to transport corporation employees ahead of the festival. It had also ordered double allowances for drivers and conductors operating buses under the Vetri Payanam scheme.
Earlier, the minister had handed over a compassionate appointment order to T Sakthipriya, daughter of a government employee who died in service. She was appointed as a typist in the Motor Vehicles Maintenance Department.
Transport secretary L Nirmalraj, MTC managing director V P Jeyaseelan, Motor Vehicles Maintenance Department director M Palanirajan and senior officials attended the meeting.