TRB releases revised list to fill vacant teacher posts

CHENNAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has published a revised provisional selection list for graduate teacher and Block Resource Teacher Educator (BT/BRTE) posts under the 2023 recruitment notification, filling vacancies created by selected candidates who did not join or resigned after joining.
According to the TRB, it prepared the latest selection list from candidates on the waiting list belonging to the same communal categories and caste as those who did not join or subsequently resigned.
The board made the selection based on candidates' marks and the applicable communal rotation, in accordance with the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016.
The board published the revised provisional selection list for Tamil on March 28, 2025, followed by History on April 4, 2025. The board published lists for English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, and Geography on April 12, 2025. The board published the reserve list under Section 3(b) of the 2016 Act on its website on June 4, 2026.
The board said it had received details of candidates who had either failed to join service after selection or resigned after joining. Based on these vacancies, the board has provisionally selected eligible candidates from the corresponding waiting-list communal categories.
The respective appointing authorities of the concerned departments will issue appointment orders to the selected candidates, subject to the relevant rules. The TRB has published the latest provisional selection list on its website.