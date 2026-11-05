TRB releases revised list to fill vacant teacher posts

According to the TRB, it prepared the latest selection list from candidates on the waiting list belonging to the same communal categories and caste as those who did not join or subsequently resigned.

The board made the selection based on candidates' marks and the applicable communal rotation, in accordance with the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016.

The board published the revised provisional selection list for Tamil on March 28, 2025, followed by History on April 4, 2025. The board published lists for English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, and Geography on April 12, 2025. The board published the reserve list under Section 3(b) of the 2016 Act on its website on June 4, 2026.