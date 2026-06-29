TRB releases manual to conduct test for in-service teachers

CHENNAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has issued a comprehensive instruction manual for the conduct of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) for in-service teachers, laying down elaborate security measures and administrative protocols to ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of the examination. The eligibility test will be held on July 4 (Paper I) and July 5 (Paper II) across examination centres in the state.
District collectors will head the district-level exam committees, while Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) will oversee the overall conduct of the examination in their respective districts.
The manual places significant emphasis on the secure handling of confidential materials, including question papers and OMR answer sheets. Double-lock storage facilities, CCTV surveillance, uninterrupted power supply and police protection have been made mandatory at all custodian points. Route maps and police escorts have also been prescribed for the transportation of confidential examination materials.
Strict security measures will be enforced at exam centres. Candidates must report by 8.30 am, with entry gates closing sharply at 9.30 am. Frisking by police personnel will be compulsory, while mobile phones, smart watches, calculators and other electronic devices will be strictly prohibited. Candidates will be allowed to carry only their hall ticket, a valid photo ID and two black ballpoint pens.
Special provisions have been made for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), including ground-floor seating, scribes where applicable and an additional hour to complete the examination.
The TRB has also prescribed detailed responsibilities for chief superintendents, invigilators and hall supervisors, along with procedures for packaging and transporting OMR answer sheets after the exam. Officials have been instructed to maintain the highest standards of secrecy and integrity throughout the examination process to ensure a fair and malpractice-free recruitment exercise.
With Maharashtra reporting a leak of TNTET question paper, strict measures have been taken to ward off such incidents in TN.