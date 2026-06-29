TRB releases manual to conduct test for in-service teachers

Strict security measures will be enforced at exam centres. Candidates must report by 8.30 am, with entry gates closing sharply at 9.30 am. Frisking by police personnel will be compulsory, while mobile phones, smart watches, calculators and other electronic devices will be strictly prohibited. Candidates will be allowed to carry only their hall ticket, a valid photo ID and two black ballpoint pens.

Special provisions have been made for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), including ground-floor seating, scribes where applicable and an additional hour to complete the examination.

The TRB has also prescribed detailed responsibilities for chief superintendents, invigilators and hall supervisors, along with procedures for packaging and transporting OMR answer sheets after the exam. Officials have been instructed to maintain the highest standards of secrecy and integrity throughout the examination process to ensure a fair and malpractice-free recruitment exercise.