TRB Rajaa camps at Switzerland after GIM ‘success’

CHENNAI: The state industries department appears to be on a mission mode in wooing investors to Tamil Nadu.



A little over a week after the successful conduct of the third edition of Global Investors Meet 2024 which saw the state ink MoUs worth Rs 6.6 lakh crore with investors, State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa has camped in Davos in Switzerland to woo domestic and overseas investors to the state during the World Economic Forum summit.

Posting an optimistic message on the opening day of the Davos Summit, Rajaa claimed to have had 20 closed-door meetings with industry captains from around the world.

"About 20 closed-door meetings with top management of large companies from around the world, personal one on one interactions with ministers from various countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAEm and Singapore, speaking engagement, networking events and of course, we served Pongal to our special guests from around the world to celebrate the harvest festival at our#TNpavilion, " said Rajaa, in a message posted on his official 'X' handle.

Going by the tone and tenor of the minister's message, the talks held on behalf of the government appear to have been reasonably fruitful.

"Exciting to introduce TamilNadu's advanced manufacturing prowess to the world! We have had promising conversations, establishing new connections and building on existing ones to achieve our honourable @CMOTamilNadu @MKStalin's dream of a trillion US dollar economy, " Rajaa added.