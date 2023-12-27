TRB postpones BT/BRTE exams to Feb 4

CHENNAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has postponed the Graduate Teacher (BT) and Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) examinations scheduled on January 7 to February 4, due to impact caused by cyclone Michaung.

As per notification from TRB, the exams for Bachelor of Training (BT) and Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) which was scheduled to be held on January 7 has been pushed to February 4 in the view of damages caused during cyclone Michaung.

"To prevent any inconveniences to the candidates affected due to Cyclone Michaung, the exam has been postponed to a later date, "stated the notification.

"Candidates are informed that the admit card for the two exams for the positions of BT/BRTE to be held in January can be used for the exams to be held on February 4," added the notification.

As per department, through the exams as many as 2,222 vacancies for graduate teachers are planned to be filled. These exams will be held for 394 positions for Tamil subjects, followed by 252 for English, 233 for Mathematics and 292 for Physics.

Candidates who score a minimum of 40 percent of the total marks in the written exam will be eligible for the general turn (GT). Candidates belonging to BC, BCM, MBC/DNC, SC, SCA, and ST categories are required to secure a minimum of 30 percent of the total marks, the department notification clarified.