TRB postpones BEO certificate verification to later date

CHENNAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) that planned to conduct certificate verification for the post of Block Educational Officer (BEO) on December 4 has postponed the same to a later date.

In an official announcement from the chairman of TRB, it stated that direct recruitment for the post of BEO in the Directorate of Elementary Education under Tamil Nadu Elementary Education Subordinate service for the year 2019-2020 to 2021-2022 certificate verification was planned to be conducted on Monday at TRB Premises.

However, due to heavy rain and cyclone Michaung, the certificate verification process has been postponed to a later date. "The date will be announced later," the official TRB intimation said.