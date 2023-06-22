TRB invites candidates to apply for 33 BEO posts before July 5

CHENNAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has invited candidates to apply for the Block Educational Officer (BEO) post under the Directorate of Elementary Education. Candidates have been instructed to apply for positions only through online mode before July 5.

Meanwhile, through a circular, TRB has warned that the recruitment will be done only based on merit and candidates to be cautious against touts and agents who approach them assuring jobs with the department.

As per TRB, 33 BEO (32 current vacancies and one backlog vacancy) posts are to be filled under the TN elementary educational subordinate service rules. With 18 levels, the official will be paid anywhere between Rs 36,900 and Rs 1.16 as salary per month.

Further the candidates have been directed to read all the information / instructions / guidelines given in the notification under the board's "instructions to the candidates" tab at the official website http://www.trb.tn.gov.in.

While the last date of application has been announced as 5pm before July 5, the tentative exam date for OMR based assessment has been scheduled on September 10.

Additionally, candidates who are applying for the post should be less than 40-year-old as of July 2023. But, in case of direct recruitment to any of the special categories specified, the age limit will be increased by five years in respect to candidates belonging to Backward Classes, Backward Class Muslims, Most Backward Classes or Denotified Communities, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Destitute widows of all castes, stated the TRB circular.

Furthermore, excelling in Tamil language paper has been mandated by the board as candidates with not less than 40 marks in the TRB exam will be considered eligible for the post.

"Candidates should apply only through online mode on the TRB website https://www.trb.tn.gov.in. And a valid e-mail id and mobile number of candidates are mandatory for registration and e-mail id should be kept active for any further correspondence, "clarified the circular.