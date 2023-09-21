TRB implements online registration system for candidates

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has implemented an online registration system for the candidates to increase operational efficiency as part of its revamp measures.



The TRB is responsible for recruiting teachers and Assistant Professors for School Education, Higher Education, Technical Education and Directorate of Legal Studies. The Teachers Recruitment Board has also been designated as the Nodal agency for conducting Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in Tamil Nadu.

Accordingly, the new system will provide user-friendly and secured data submission through electronic modes, including in computers, tabs and mobile phones. Earlier, the registration system of TRB was manual.

A senior official from the Board told DT Next that mobile app will be additional to link the dashboard of the candidate and intimate every examination activity of the TRB to the candidate.

“This system will provide better monitoring tools for recruitment and policy making with real time data on the enlisting process and also to conduct the examinations at a reduced cost,” he said and claimed, “it will also bring significant improvement in service delivery to the public through all possible modes in conformity with the provisions of Right to Information Act, 2005.”

Stating that the online registration will also enable TRB to easily migrate the data to advanced technological platforms in future, he said the Web App will have a provision for candidates to edit the details of the online application after the last date as specified by the TRB. Pointing out that an IT company will be appointed as service provider for the new system, the official said, “the system will have the provision to upload the certificates and store until the registration gets over till the informed last date by the Board.”

The TRB official said that after successful registration and upload of certificates, SMS and email will be sent to the candidates to acknowledge, which would be useful for them.

“In addition, there will be a provision for the candidates to view the certificates uploaded in his/her dashboard.”

Claiming that the system will provide the hardware infrastructure with 1+1 redundancy in load sharing mode so as to cater to the load of over one lakh applications per day and 10,000 concurrent users for simultaneous access with sufficient data storage on the crucial dates