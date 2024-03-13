TRB extends date to apply for SGT vacancies till March 20

CHENNAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has extended the deadline to apply for the secondary grade teachers (SGTs) vacancies till 5pm of March 20. The extension has been made following the requests from several applicants needing additional time to upload the application online.

Earlier, the deadline for filling the application was set as March 15 by TRB.

Additionally, the TRB has also informed that those applicants who had previously submitted the document and are needing to make corrections in the same, will be allowed for editing the application from March 21 till 5 pm of March 23.

Further, it was clarified that only those candidates who have submitted the online application and paid the exam fee will be allowed to amend their application.

"And, after correcting and updating their details, candidates should confirm the changes made in the application by pressing the submit button from the first page to the last page. Failure to do so will not accept the changes made, "urged the TRB notification.

Meanwhile, in January this year, TRB announced that 1,500 SGT vacancies will be filled through direct appointment in the schools functioning under the Directorate of Elementary Education.

As per the circular, the teacher vacancies will be filled in panchayat union/municipal/corporation/government primary and middle schools operating under the management DEE.