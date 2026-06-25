TRB assures transparency

CHENNAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has assured that the recruitment process for assistant professors in Government Arts and Science Colleges is being conducted transparently and reliably, responding to concerns raised over the award of experience marks during the selection process.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the TRB said all procedures relating to the direct recruitment of assistant professors are carried out in accordance with relevant government orders and rules, under the guidance of an expert committee constituted by the Directorate of Collegiate Education.
The clarification comes in the wake of a report published in DT Next highlighting discrepancies in the experience marks awarded to some candidates during the recruitment process.
Referring to the Higher Education Department Government Order No 412, the TRB said marks for teaching experience are awarded only after direct verification of original certificates produced by candidates during the certificate verification process.
According to the Board, the verification is carried out by an expert committee constituted under the Joint Director of Collegiate Education. The committee scrutinises all original documents before awarding marks for work experience.
The TRB acknowledged that some candidates had noticed variations between experience marks reflected in earlier selection lists and those published after certificate verification. It said the differences arose following the detailed scrutiny of original documents submitted by candidates during the verification stage.
The Board maintained that the recruitment exercise is being conducted strictly in accordance with prescribed norms and procedures and reiterated its commitment to ensuring fairness and transparency in the selection process.