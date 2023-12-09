TRB announces certificate verification process on Dec 14

CHENNAI: The Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) has launched a verification process for the certificates of the Block Educational Officer (BEO) post on December 14.

The certificate verification process scheduled to occur on the date has been notified to all relevant district educational officers.

As part of the process, field officers are instructed to submit the relevant letter, previously issued for the certificate verification on December 4. The letter will be utilised for the upcoming certificate verification on December 14.

"The announcement serves as a reference for all concerned parties regarding the imminent certificate verification process, stated the circular.