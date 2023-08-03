Travel firm owner loses Rs 10 lakh in currency note exchange fraud in D’puri

COIMBATORE: A 31-year-old travel firm owner lost Rs 10 lakh to Rs 2,000 note exchange fraud in Dharmapuri.

Police said the complainant Suresh, from Bommidi was lured by his friend Rajendran from Nadoor to give Rs 10 lakh in Rs 500 notes, while promising Rs 13 lakh in return in the denomination of Rs 2,000.

“Two persons who came in a two-wheeler took the money after handing over a bag claiming it to contain Rs 2,000 notes. The duo then left the spot in their two-wheeler,” police said. After a while, Suresh opened the bag and found white papers instead of money.

Based on a complaint, the Adhiyamankottai police filed a case and nabbed one Murugan, 45 from Seelanaickanur and one more person. Further inquiries are on.