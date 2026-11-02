Travel allowance pending since April: Staff of TN Child Helpline await August, September salaries

CHENNAI: Staff members working with the Child Helpline in centres at city railway stations and District Child Helplines across the State are awaiting their August and September salaries, while travel allowances for both categories of employees have remained unpaid since April.
The prolonged delay in crediting salaries has left staff struggling to meet routine expenses, pay rent, and manage daily commuting costs, even as they continue to handle child protection cases and assist children in distress.
Employees said that the absence of regular salaries had placed them under severe financial pressure, particularly those who depend entirely on their monthly earnings to support their families. “We have to pay rent, buy groceries and take care of our families every month. When salaries are delayed for two consecutive months, it becomes extremely difficult to manage even basic expenses. We’re continuing to work, but we do not know when the pending amount will be credited,” a CHL staff member said.
Another employee said that the delay in travel allowances had added to their financial burden. Staff members often need to travel as part of their duties, including responding to cases and coordinating with relevant authorities. Without reimbursement, they are forced to spend from their own pockets to carry out official responsibilities.
“Our travel allowance has been pending since April. We cannot stop travelling when a child needs help, so we end up spending our own money. With our salaries also pending, it is becoming increasingly difficult to continue meeting these expenses,” a staff member said.
The latest delay comes amid earlier concerns over salary and travel allowance payments reported by DT Next in its coverage of Child Helpline employees awaiting their June and July salaries and related dues. The recurring delays have raised concerns among staff about the financial uncertainty faced by personnel.
Employees have urged the authorities to release the pending salaries and clear travel allowances without further delay. They also sought a mechanism to ensure that salaries and reimbursements are credited regularly.