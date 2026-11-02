Travel allowance pending since April: Staff of TN Child Helpline await August, September salaries

The prolonged delay in crediting salaries has left staff struggling to meet routine expenses, pay rent, and manage daily commuting costs, even as they continue to handle child protection cases and assist children in distress.

Employees said that the absence of regular salaries had placed them under severe financial pressure, particularly those who depend entirely on their monthly earnings to support their families. “We have to pay rent, buy groceries and take care of our families every month. When salaries are delayed for two consecutive months, it becomes extremely difficult to manage even basic expenses. We’re continuing to work, but we do not know when the pending amount will be credited,” a CHL staff member said.